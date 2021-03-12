Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
One more oxygen station installed in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 March 2021, 16:43
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The eight oxygen station has been installed in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The station that ensures oxygen supply has been installed in the Indersk district hospital, which is the eighth such a station to be built in Atyrau region. The same stations are in place in the regional perinatal center, regional cardiologic center, regional hospital, modular infectious diseases hospital of Atyrau city, regional hospital No.2, and Kurmangazinsk and Kyzylkoginsk district hospitals.

According to the press service of the regional health office, an oxygen station is to be built in another medical facility – a modular infectious diseases hospital, which is now under construction in Kulsary city.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
