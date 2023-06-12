Go to the main site
    One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region

    12 June 2023, 09:40

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Forester Sergey Arkhipov went missing battling the wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform reports.

    Arkhipov born in 1987 was last heard on June 9. He left one of the Semey ormany reserve affiliates to help suppress the fire in Kashtak.

    If you have information on the missing man contact by calling +7 771 582 2159.

    As earlier reported, the fire broke out in the territory of the Batpayev forestry on some 0.3 hectares. A helicopter and rescuers from three regions were deployed as the fire spread to more than 60,000 hectares. Later, the rescuers of the city of Almaty, Almaty, Karaganda and Zhetysu regions joined the wildfire suppression efforts.

    14 foresters died in the wildfires in Abai region. 316 people were evacuated to temporary shelters.

    On June 8 the Semipalatinsk forest reserve set on fire. An emergency situation was declared in the city of Semipalatinsk as fire burst into a rage. 316 people in Uspensky, Podnebesnoye, Baryshevka villages were also forced to leave their homes.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

