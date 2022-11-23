One more earthquake recorded near Almaty

23 November 2022, 15:27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A network of seismological stations registered an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the MPV scale southwest of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

The quake centered in the territory of Afghanistan, 834km southwest of Almaty city.

It hit at a depth of 60km at 14:45 pm Almaty time.

Earlier Kazinform reported that three earthquakes had occurred near Almaty city in two days.

