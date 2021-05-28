Go to the main site
    One more COVID-19 vaccination site opens at trade house in Nur-Sultan

    28 May 2021, 14:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A COVID-19 vaccination site has been opened at the Eurasia trade house in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    According to Nur-Sultan city’s health office, Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinofarm Hayat-Vak vaccines will be administered at the newly opened vaccination site.

    The site opened at the request of the area’s residents is situated on the fourth floor of the Eurasia-3 trade house.

    COVID-19 vaccination sites operate at Mega Silk Way, Keruen, Khan Shatyr, Abu Dhabi Plaza, Asia Park shopping and entertaining centers, Big Shankhai trade complex, Central Market as well as Alem and Artem trade houses in Nur-Sultan city.

    Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

