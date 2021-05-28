Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

One more COVID-19 vaccination site opens at trade house in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 May 2021, 14:37
One more COVID-19 vaccination site opens at trade house in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A COVID-19 vaccination site has been opened at the Eurasia trade house in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

According to Nur-Sultan city’s health office, Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinofarm Hayat-Vak vaccines will be administered at the newly opened vaccination site.

The site opened at the request of the area’s residents is situated on the fourth floor of the Eurasia-3 trade house.

COVID-19 vaccination sites operate at Mega Silk Way, Keruen, Khan Shatyr, Abu Dhabi Plaza, Asia Park shopping and entertaining centers, Big Shankhai trade complex, Central Market as well as Alem and Artem trade houses in Nur-Sultan city.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.
Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek