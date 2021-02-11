Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
One more air passenger tests positive for COVID-19 in Almaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 February 2021, 13:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One air passenger arrived in Kazakhstan on Sharm El Sheikh-Almaty flight on February 9, 2021 tested positive for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

12 international flights from Germany, South Korea, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, and Uzbekistan arrived in Kazakhstan on February 10, 2021.

Of 1,304 air passengers arrived, 1,032 had PCR test certificates with a negative result, while 272 Kazakhstanis had no such certificates.

The passengers with no COVID-19 PCR test certificates were tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine facilities.

Out of 224 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 9, 2021, one tested positive.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,007 daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 1,530 people have defeated the disease in the country over the past day.


