Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    One more air passenger tested positive for COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

    19 October 2020, 21:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A passenger arrived from Egypt was tested positive for COVID-19 with no clinical symptoms of the disease, the city administration’s press service informs.

    The woman arrived in Nur-Sultan on October 19 without a PCR test results medical certificate. Upon arrival she was taken to the quarantine clinic to pass PCR test. The test showed positive results. As a rule all asymptomatic passengers are monitored by doctors at a home. Taking into account that the patient lives in the region she was hospitalized to the infectious diseases hospital. The woman is expected to stay there up to 5 days for full check-up.

    As earlier reported, 29 coronavirus positive patients are staying at the city infectious diseases hospital.

    7 international flights arrived on October 19 with 769 passengers onboard. 171 of them had no medical certificates. All of them were taken the quarantine clinic.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Transport Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region