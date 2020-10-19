Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
One more air passenger tested positive for COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 October 2020, 21:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A passenger arrived from Egypt was tested positive for COVID-19 with no clinical symptoms of the disease, the city administration’s press service informs.

The woman arrived in Nur-Sultan on October 19 without a PCR test results medical certificate. Upon arrival she was taken to the quarantine clinic to pass PCR test. The test showed positive results. As a rule all asymptomatic passengers are monitored by doctors at a home. Taking into account that the patient lives in the region she was hospitalized to the infectious diseases hospital. The woman is expected to stay there up to 5 days for full check-up.

As earlier reported, 29 coronavirus positive patients are staying at the city infectious diseases hospital.

7 international flights arrived on October 19 with 769 passengers onboard. 171 of them had no medical certificates. All of them were taken the quarantine clinic.


Coronavirus   Transport   Nur-Sultan  
