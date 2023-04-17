Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    One killed in gas blast in Zhanaozen

    17 April 2023, 10:33

    ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM Five people were taken to the hospital, six more were pulled out from under the rubbles as the gas cylinder exploded in Zhanaozen, Kazinform learnt from the emergency situations department of Mangistau region.

    A man, born in 1994, was pronounced dead at a hospital without regaining consciousness. Two more are staying in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

    According to the preliminary information, three apartments were damaged as a result of the gas cylinder blast.

    Resecures are clearing the debris.

    As earlier reported, at least 11 people were injured as the gas cylinder blasted in Zhanaozen. The accident occurred at 05:00 a.m. Astana time in a two-section apartment building. One of the sections collapsed. The total area of the building is 600 square meters.

    The circumstances and the probable cause of the explosion are being determined.

    The emergency response centre was set up there.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Incidents Mangistau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2 kids died in house fire
    4 more found dead under the rubbles in Zhanaozen
    11 injured as gas cylinder explodes in Zhanaozen
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9