One killed in gas blast in Zhanaozen

ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM Five people were taken to the hospital, six more were pulled out from under the rubbles as the gas cylinder exploded in Zhanaozen, Kazinform learnt from the emergency situations department of Mangistau region.

A man, born in 1994, was pronounced dead at a hospital without regaining consciousness. Two more are staying in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

According to the preliminary information, three apartments were damaged as a result of the gas cylinder blast.

Resecures are clearing the debris.

As earlier reported, at least 11 people were injured as the gas cylinder blasted in Zhanaozen. The accident occurred at 05:00 a.m. Astana time in a two-section apartment building. One of the sections collapsed. The total area of the building is 600 square meters.

The circumstances and the probable cause of the explosion are being determined.

The emergency response centre was set up there.



