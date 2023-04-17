Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

One killed in gas blast in Zhanaozen

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 April 2023, 10:33
One killed in gas blast in Zhanaozen Screen from video

ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM Five people were taken to the hospital, six more were pulled out from under the rubbles as the gas cylinder exploded in Zhanaozen, Kazinform learnt from the emergency situations department of Mangistau region.

A man, born in 1994, was pronounced dead at a hospital without regaining consciousness. Two more are staying in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

According to the preliminary information, three apartments were damaged as a result of the gas cylinder blast.

Resecures are clearing the debris.

As earlier reported, at least 11 people were injured as the gas cylinder blasted in Zhanaozen. The accident occurred at 05:00 a.m. Astana time in a two-section apartment building. One of the sections collapsed. The total area of the building is 600 square meters.

The circumstances and the probable cause of the explosion are being determined.

The emergency response centre was set up there.


Incidents    Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Over 400 thou babies born in Kazakhstan in 2022
Over 400 thou babies born in Kazakhstan in 2022