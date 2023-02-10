Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
One Kazakhstani still missing in quake-hit Türkiye

10 February 2023, 18:12
One Kazakhstani still missing in quake-hit Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Search is underway for one more Kazakhstani national went missing after the quakes in Türkiye, Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh Foreign Ministry's official spokesperson told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«One Kazakhstani is still missing. She has not been in contact since February 6. Search has been underway after her sister reached out to us,» said Smadiyarov.

The Kazakh embassy official joined the search efforts Kahramanmaraş where the missing Kazakhstani lived.

Earlier it was reported that quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova is currently at the hospital in the city of Adana. She had her broken arm operated yesterday. Her condition is regarded as stable.

The bodies of two Kazakhstanis Adil Kadyrbekov and Mirbolat Kurmashyev died as a result of major quakes in Türkiye are to be transported to Kazakhstan on February 11.

As of today, the death toll from massive earthquakes hit the southeast of Türkiye exceeded 16,000.


