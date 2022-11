One dies as two cars collide in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Two Lada cars collided on Kulssary-Sarykamys highway in Atyrau region. One passenger, born 1958, died at the scene of the accident, Kazinform reports.

According to the local police department, the accident occurred on October 21 at around 07:15.

An investigation is underway.