One dead, three injured as student opens fire in Russian college

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - One person was killed and three injured when a student opened fire at a college in Blagoveshchensk, a city in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region, a regional health authority source told TASS.

At the same time, an emergencies source said the student eventually turned the gun on himself.

«According to preliminary information, one person was killed and three injured as a result of the incident. Ambulance doctors and feldshers are working at the scene,» a spokesperson for the Amur Region Health Ministry said.

An emergencies source told TASS a college student started shooting after he was late and not allowed to enter the lecture hall.

He said the incident occurred at about 10:00 local time on Thursday (04:00 Moscow time).