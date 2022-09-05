Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
One dead, nine missing after float plane crashes in Washington state
5 September 2022 14:16

One dead, nine missing after float plane crashes in Washington state

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM One person died and nine people were missing on Sunday after a float plane crashed off the coast of Washington state, German press agency quoted the US Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said it received a report at 3:11 pm (2211 GMT) that an aircraft en route to Seattle Tacoma International Airport in Washington State had crashed with ten people on board, including a child, WAM reports.

The plane, which had taken off from Friday Harbor on San Juan Island near the Canadian border, crashed in Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island, about halfway to its destination.

One deceased individual was recovered by crews on scene. Nine individuals remain unaccounted for, and a safety zone has been put into effect to help facilitate search efforts.


