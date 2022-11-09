Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    One dead, four hurt in Mi-2 helicopter crash in Russia's Kostroma Region

    9 November 2022, 12:30

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM One person died and four more people were hurt in a Mi-2 helicopter crash in the Kostroma Region, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

    «According to preliminary data, one person died. Four people survived but receives injuries,» he said.

    A Mi-2 helicopter, which was on a sanitary flight, crashed some four kilometers of the Sokerkino airport in the Kostroma Region. There were five people onboard: two pilots, two medics and one patient.

    The Russian emergencies ministry’s Kostroma region department has confirmed the accident.


    Photo: Vladimir Gerdo/TASS, archive
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays