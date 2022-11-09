News >
One dead, four hurt in Mi-2 helicopter crash in Russia's Kostroma Region
9 November 2022, 12:30
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM One person died and four more people were hurt in a Mi-2 helicopter crash in the Kostroma Region, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.
«According to preliminary data, one person died. Four people survived but receives injuries,» he said.
A Mi-2 helicopter, which was on a sanitary flight, crashed some four kilometers of the Sokerkino airport in the Kostroma Region. There were five people onboard: two pilots, two medics and one patient.
The Russian emergencies ministry’s Kostroma region department has confirmed the accident.
Photo: Vladimir Gerdo/TASS, archive
