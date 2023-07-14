One dead confirmed following cyclone in South Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul state confirmed the death of one person after a tree fell on a house in Rio Grande. The coastal city is facing communication issues because of the extratropical cyclone in the South of the country, Agencia Brasil reports.

According to meteorologist Jeane Lima, of national weather authority Inmet, the 24-hour period ending on Thursday morning were the most critical.

The cyclone brought windstorms to six cities in the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina with winds reaching 146.9 kilometers per hour. An increased volume of rainfall was also recorded in the region, reaching 115.4 mm in Bagé, Rio Grande do Sul.

The cyclone is said to have moved to the Atlantic Ocean and has begun to lose strength, but the red alert was maintained for the eastern strip of both states. Along the eastern coast of São Paulo, an orange alert has been issues for windstorms, in addition to an orange alert for coastal winds in Rio de Janeiro.