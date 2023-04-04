Go to the main site
    One dead, 30 injured in train accident in Netherlands

    4 April 2023, 16:42

    THE HAGUE. KAZINFORM - At least one person was killed and 30 were injured after a passenger train derailed on Tuesday morning in Voorschoten, a small town in the western Dutch province of South Holland following a collision with a construction crane, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The accident occurred around 3:25 a.m. local time (0225 GMT) Tuesday, according to a regional safety board. At least 50 passengers were on the train traveling from Leiden to The Hague in South Holland.

    It is yet unclear how the accident happened. The front carriage of the night train landed in a pasture next to the track after the accident.

    Those injured were treated on-site and people with serious injuries have been taken to hospital. The rest of the passengers were evacuated.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

