Oncological hospital worth KZT4.6 bln being built in Taraz

Alzhanova Raushan
30 April 2020, 09:41
TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The number of commissioned healthcare facilities is growing in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

An oncological hospital is being built in Zhambyl region. A new healthcare institution will appear in a new 14th district of the city of Taraz. The implementation of the project worth KZT4.6 billion has started in November 2018. It is scheduled to be completed in July 2021. Governor of the region Berdibek Saparbayev familiarized himself with the construction of the regional oncological hospital.

Moreover he instructed responsible persons to prepare all the necessary documentation for the repair of a bridge over the Talas River. This will solve the problem of irrigation water shortage in the village of Karasai.

It is worth noting that over the past five years, 86 healthcare facilities have been commissioned in Zhambyl region including 3 hospitals, 3 polyclinics, 31 medical outpatient clinics, 14 rural medical posts as well as 42 medical centers. In total, there are 390 medical facilities in the region.


