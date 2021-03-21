Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

On the occasion of Nauryz UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan cooks national desserts

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 March 2021, 16:16
On the occasion of Nauryz UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan cooks national desserts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Since 2009 Nauryz is included in the list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. It is a holiday about the values of peace and cultural diversity. The word «Nauryz» means a new day and is celebrated as the beginning of a new year by more than 300 million people around the world, Kazinform has learnt from the UN Mission in Kazakhstan.

As UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted in his greeting: «Last year, the Nauryz celebration coincided with the early days of an unprecedented and devastating global pandemic. This year, the Nauryz spirit is more vital than ever. As the world comes together to defeat COVID-19, Nauryz serves as an inspiration to recover and rebuild in a more just and durable way, in harmony with nature».

UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey prepared Kazakh national desserts in honour of the holiday, which she had already learned to cook during her stay in the country: «This is a family holiday, when your loved ones gather around the table with delicious dishes to celebrate the beginning of spring. Keeping in mind the importance of quarantine, we support the concept of a small scale family holiday. Today we have prepared together the most popular desserts - «Zhent« candies and «Khvorost«. Nauryz is mainly a holiday of friendship, when we forgive each other and express hope for the better. Taking this opportunity, on this beautiful day I wish all Kazakhstanis everlasting happiness, prosperity and a bright future!»

In the 71st plenary meeting on 23 February 2010, the UN General Assembly welcomed the inclusion of Nauryz in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on 30 September 2009.

It also recognized 21 March as the International Day of Nauryz, and invited interested Member States, the United Nations, in particular its relevant specialized agencies, funds and programmes, and mainly the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and interested international and regional organizations, as well as non-governmental organizations, to participate in events organized by States where Nauryz is celebrated.


UN   Kazakhstan   Nauryz  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties