Omicron variant not detected in Almaty – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexei Tsoi, Kazakh Health Minister, reported on the results of the PCR screening carried out to detect the Omicron variant in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a government session, the Kazkah health minister noted that given the emergence of the new Omicron COVID-19 strain, the preliminary PCR screening was conducted to detect the mutation similar to Omicron. As a result, the Omicron variant was not detected in the city.

The positive test swabs from all regions of Kazakhstan are being genome sequenced.

The health ministry conducts a monitoring of circulated COVID-19 variants on a regular basis.



