‘Omicron’ to appear in Kazakhstan sooner or later – Aizhan Yesmagambetova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – ‘Omicron’ variant will be detected in Kazakhstan sooner or later, Aizhan Yesmagambetova said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ms Yesmagambetova, the Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, believes that the new strain of COVID-19 will make its way to the territory of our country sooner or later.

According to her, the new COVID-19 variant has already been reported in 60 countries in a matter of one month. That means that the new strain is highly transmissible and it is a matter of time for it to appear in Kazakhstan.

«The measures we are taking to prevent it from making its way to the country will slow it down,» said Aizhan Yesmagambetova, adding that ‘Omicron’ is quite new and there are still a lot of questions about it.

She also emphasized that the epidemiological situation in January 2022 will depend on Kazakhstanis themselves. In her words, it is crucial to vaccinate against COVID-19 and achieve the nationwide herd immunity. Revaccination is also of paramount importance as well as social distancing, facemasks and other curbs in place.