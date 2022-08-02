Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Omicron subvariant responsible for over 70% of COVID-19 cases – Healthcare Ministry

    2 August 2022 13:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A highly infectious omicron subvariant has fueled a hike in COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan. Most of COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms though, Kazinform has learned from the Healthcare Ministry.

    According to the ministry, the results of the recent genetic testing have proved that the omicron subvariant BA.5 was responsible for 70% of studied samples in Kazakhstan. This subvariant is considered more transmissible and having relatively mild symptoms compared to the Delta strain. This is evidenced by the fact that over 94% of recent COVID-19 patients are treated at home.

    «Of those who are treated for COVID-19 at hospitals 36% are children under 18 and 64% are adults,» Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said at the Government meeting on Tuesday.

    «The number of ambulance calls for patients with COVID-19 symptoms has decreased 3.7-fold compared to last year,» Minister Giniyat added.

    Earlier Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat revealed that COVID-19 incidence had spiked 3.2-fold in Kazakhstan recently.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Coronavirus #Government of Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare #Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry