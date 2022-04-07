Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Omicron subvariant makes up nearly three quarters of new COVID-19 infections in U.S.

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 April 2022, 14:05
Omicron subvariant makes up nearly three quarters of new COVID-19 infections in U.S.

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM The BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant has accounted for nearly three quarters of new COVID-19 infections in the United States, according to latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The BA.2 variant represented 72.2 percent of new COVID-19 cases for the week ending April 2, according to CDC data, Xinhua reports.

This data is up from 57.3 percent a week prior, and 42.4 percent two weeks before.

The variant has been steadily rising in proportion due to its increased transmissibility compared to the original Omicron strain. It has already become the dominant strain in the United States.

The BA.2 subvariant is thought to be about 30 percent more transmissible than the original BA.1 Omicron strain, early study suggested.


Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Omicron  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships