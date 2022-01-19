Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    ‘Omicron’ strain not detected among kids in Almaty

    19 January 2022, 12:47

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – New strain of the coronavirus infection Omicron has not been detected among children in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty, the city registered 1,580 new cases of the coronavirus infection on 18 January, including 135 symptomless cases.

    147 patients fully recovered from the coronavirus infection. 195 people were hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. 1,139 people, including 154 children, are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the city. 58 COVID-19 patients are at the intensive care units, including 13 people on life support.

    7,152 COVID-19 patients are treated at home, including 388 symptomless cases.

    Presently Almaty city is in the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of COVID-19.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region