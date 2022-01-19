Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

‘Omicron’ strain not detected among kids in Almaty

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 January 2022, 12:47
‘Omicron’ strain not detected among kids in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – New strain of the coronavirus infection Omicron has not been detected among children in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty, the city registered 1,580 new cases of the coronavirus infection on 18 January, including 135 symptomless cases.

147 patients fully recovered from the coronavirus infection. 195 people were hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. 1,139 people, including 154 children, are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the city. 58 COVID-19 patients are at the intensive care units, including 13 people on life support.

7,152 COVID-19 patients are treated at home, including 388 symptomless cases.

Presently Almaty city is in the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of COVID-19.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital