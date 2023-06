Omicron 45% of Italy COVID cases on Xmas Day, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM The Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounted for about 45% of the 55,000 new coronavirus cases detected in Italy on Christmas Day, Trento university expert Roberto Battiston said Monday.

Battiston, also head of the epidemiological observatory linked to regional health network agency AGENAS, said this was a preliminary estimate but expected it to be confirmed by definitive results, ANSA reports.