    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed

    12 June 2023, 12:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Svetlana Zhakupova as the Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under the Kazakh President, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Born on January 16, 1968, is a graduate of the Tselinograd State Teacher’s Training Institute, and the Almaty Academy of Economy and Statistics.

    In 2013-2014 she was appointed as the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection, in 2014-2017 as the Healthcare and Social Development Vice Minister, and in 2017-2019 served as the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
