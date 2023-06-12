Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 June 2023, 12:06
Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Svetlana Zhakupova as the Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under the Kazakh President, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

Born on January 16, 1968, is a graduate of the Tselinograd State Teacher’s Training Institute, and the Almaty Academy of Economy and Statistics.

In 2013-2014 she was appointed as the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection, in 2014-2017 as the Healthcare and Social Development Vice Minister, and in 2017-2019 served as the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection.


President of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment