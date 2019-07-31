Omar Fraile to continue with Astana Pro Team

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - The 29-year-old Spanish rider Omar Fraile has signed a new two-yearagreement with the Kazakh Astana Pro Team. Thus, Fraile will continue defendingthe Astana colors in 2020 and 2021, the team’s press office informs.

«It’s great that I signed a new contract fortwo years at Astana Pro Team because this team really feels like a familywhere I want to stay part of. This feeling, combined with the professionalstaff and the excellent materials, made it an easy decision for me to sign thecontract. I’m looking forward to keeping racing with the attractive mentality ofthe team and I’m proud to keep defending the colors of Astana. I want to thankthe management for the faith they have in me and the main sponsor Samruk-Kazynafor the trust in our team,» said Omar Fraile.

Omar Fraile hasjoined Astana Pro Team in 2018 and since that time he reached some noticeableresults. Thus, in 2018 he won the stages at the Tour de France, the Tour deRomandie and the Itzulia Basque Country.

The current seasonhas been overshadowed by a few hard crashes. However, Fraile was able to finish5th at the Vuelta a Murcia and 11th at the Gran Premio Miguel Indurain. In thesame time, Fraile provided some great support to his teammates, helping IonIzagirre to win the Volta a la Cominitat Valenciana and the Itzulia BasqueCountry and helping Jakob Fuglsang to get a fantastic win at theLiège-Bastogne-Liège.

«No doubt, that Omar Fraile is one of the mostvaluable riders in our team. He proved it last year, taking a few nice victories,he confirmed it this season, not only trying to get some personal results butalso helping his teammates to reach important victories. Indeed, this year twobad crashes did not allow yet Omar to fight for a high personal result, but hedid a good Tour de France and since we still have many races ahead of us, I amsure, he will find a way to the glory. I am happy that Omar stays in our teamfor two more seasons, I believe that he will have many great moments in thenext years,» said Alexandr Vinokurov,the general manager of Astana Pro Team.

Photo credit: @GettyImages