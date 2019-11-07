Go to the main site
    Oman to participate in OIC-15 Dialogue Platform

    7 November 2019, 08:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman Nazhmedin Muhametali met with Director of the International Organizations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman Mahmood al-Hassani.

    At the meeting, the Kazakh side conveyed the official note of the Kazakh MFA on holding a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states on establishment and operationalization of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform on 19 November, 2019 in Almaty. The event is organized by the MFA of Kazakhstan in association with the OIC General Secretariat.

    The Omani side welcomed the Kazakh initiative, as well as informed of participation in the event.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

