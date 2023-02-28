Go to the main site
    Oman to launch weekly flights to Almaty

    28 February 2023, 09:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oman’s Salam Air is set to launch its first flight from Muscat to Almaty route on July 1, 2023. The flight will be operated twice a week (on Thursday and Sunday) by A-320neo and A-321neo aircraft, Kazinform has learned from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The flights are expected to boost trade-economic, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

    Salam Air is Muscat-based low-cost carrier, which started operating in 2016.

    The company’s international destinations include around 20 countries such as Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri-Lanka, India, etc.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

