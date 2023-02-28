Oman to launch weekly flights to Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oman’s Salam Air is set to launch its first flight from Muscat to Almaty route on July 1, 2023. The flight will be operated twice a week (on Thursday and Sunday) by A-320neo and A-321neo aircraft, Kazinform has learned from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The flights are expected to boost trade-economic, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Salam Air is Muscat-based low-cost carrier, which started operating in 2016.

The company’s international destinations include around 20 countries such as Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri-Lanka, India, etc.