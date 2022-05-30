Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Oman supports political reforms in Kazakhstan

30 May 2022, 15:43
MUSCAT. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Najmedin Muhametali met with Minister of the Royal Office of the Sultan of Oman Lieutenant-General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nu’amani, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

At the meeting Kazakh Ambassador provided detailed information on the upcoming republican referendum to be held on June 5, 2022. He stressed a crucial importance of the amendments to the Constitution in the creation of New Kazakhstan.

General al Nu’amani praised the political reforms in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that the forthcoming changes will lead Kazakhstan to a new path of development.

The parties also congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Oman.

Furthermore, Omani Minister received a copy of the invitation letter to the VI CICA Summit to be held on October 12-13, 2022 in Nur-Sultan from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq. Parties also discussed the prospects of cooperation within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the Islamic Organization for Food Security.

The parties noted the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation between the two friendly states, including strengthening trade and economic collaboration.


