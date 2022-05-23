Go to the main site
    Oman lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

    23 May 2022, 16:16

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Oman on Sunday removed all measures and restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu Agency reports.

    In a statement, the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 said all precautionary measures at all places and outlets were lifted as figures show that the virus has gradually declined.

    The committee, however, urged people to continue to adhere to the preventive health measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

    The Gulf state has reported 389,943 infections, including 4,260 deaths, since the virus was first detected.

    Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait had earlier lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

