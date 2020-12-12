Go to the main site
    Oman eases COVID-19 restrictions for inbound tourists

    12 December 2020, 12:19

    MUSCAT. KAZINFORM - Tourists traveling to Oman are now exempted from self-quarantine and coronavirus testing before arriving in the Sultanate, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported on Friday, Xinhua reports.

    «Based on the Health Ministry instructions, it has become possible to exempt tourists from quarantine and PCR tests before coming to the country provided they observe measures including compulsory health insurance that covers the costs of COVID-19 treatment during their stay,» the ONA quoted a statement by the Heritage and Tourism Ministry as saying.

    The Omani Health Ministry on Thursday revealed that the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 125,669 while the death toll from the virus hit 1,463.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

