    Olzhas Tuleuov joins Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms

    5 April 2022, 13:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Olzhas Tuleuov has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State signed the decree in line with which Tuleuov will join the Agency.

    Born in 1990 Olzhas Tuleuov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University's High School of Economics and Business. He did internships and university extension courses at Woosong University's SolBridge International School of Business in the Republic of Korea, Russia's Central Bank, national banks of the Czech Republic and Switzerland, as well as at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

    He was a leading and principal analyst at the National Bank of Kazakhstan's Department of Research and Statistics.

    Between 2018 and 2020 he held the post of the deputy director and managing director at the private entity called the Applied Economics Research Center.

    In 2020 he was named the Vice President at the Human Resources Development Center under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

