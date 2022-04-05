Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Olzhas Tuleuov joins Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 April 2022, 13:30
Olzhas Tuleuov joins Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Olzhas Tuleuov has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State signed the decree in line with which Tuleuov will join the Agency.

Born in 1990 Olzhas Tuleuov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University's High School of Economics and Business. He did internships and university extension courses at Woosong University's SolBridge International School of Business in the Republic of Korea, Russia's Central Bank, national banks of the Czech Republic and Switzerland, as well as at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

He was a leading and principal analyst at the National Bank of Kazakhstan's Department of Research and Statistics.

Between 2018 and 2020 he held the post of the deputy director and managing director at the private entity called the Applied Economics Research Center.

In 2020 he was named the Vice President at the Human Resources Development Center under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings