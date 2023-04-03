Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Olzhas Bektenov named Chief of President’s Executive Office

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 April 2023, 12:36
Olzhas Bektenov named Chief of President’s Executive Office Фото: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By President’s Decree, Olzhas Bektenov has been appointed Chief of the Republic of Kazakhstan President’s Executive Office, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

As per the same decree, Olzhas Bektenov has been relieved of his duties of the Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency.

From 2002-2005, he works as the chief specialist of the Department of Justice of Almaty.

In 2005-2006, he works as an expert, chief expert of the Legal Affairs Department of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2006 to 2009, he works at the President’s Executive Office.

In 2009, Olzhas Bektenov is appointed Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Registration Service and Legal Aid of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2012-2014, he serves as the head of the Department in the central office of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for combating economic and corruption crime (financial police).

In 2015-2016, he becomes the chief of the staff of Astana Mayor’s Office, chief of the Secretariat of the President’s Executive Office.

In 2016-2017, he serves as the head of the Department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (Anti-Corruption Service) in Astana.

In 2017-2018, he was Deputy Governor of Akmola region.

In 2018-2019, he was Deputy Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption.

In 2019-2022, he was Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In February 2022, he was appointed Chairman of the Anti-Corruption agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


