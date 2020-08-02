Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Olzhas Abishev Vice Minister of Health detained

Alzhanova Raushan
2 August 2020, 11:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Abishev has been detained, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Committee for Financial Monitoring under the Ministry of Finance confirms the fact of the Vice Minister of Health Olzhas Abishev detention.

He is suspected of embezzling budget funds.

Investigative actions are currently being carried out.

It bears to remind that Olzhas Abishev was appointed Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2018.

