Olympics: 2 athletes, 10 others among new Olympic-related virus cases

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 July 2021, 11:39
TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo Games' organizing committee reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases relating to the Olympics on Thursday, with two of the cases involving foreign athletes residing in the athletes' village, Kyodo reports.

A total of 87 people associated with the Games have so far tested positive for the virus in Tokyo since visitors started arriving for the 2020 Games, including a first case at the athletes' village on Saturday.

The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics started compiling figures on July 1. The overall tally does not include athletes at pre-Olympic training camps in Japan.

Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee have insisted the Games will not become a superspreader event. The opening ceremony will be held Friday night without any fans because of COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo.


World News   Tokyo Olympics  
