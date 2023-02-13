Olympic champion Olga Rypakova ends career

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Olympic champion and many-time winner of the Olympiads Olga Rypakova of Kazakhstan officially retired from field-and-track athletics, Kazinform reports.

She announced her retirement at the closing ceremony of the 10th Asian Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Rypakova expressed her gratitude to the entire country for only but important thing, faith in her.

Olga Rypakova is a Kazakhstani track and field athlete, and member of the Olympic team of Kazakhstan, who claimed gold in the triple jump at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Born in Ust Kamenogorsk is a graduate of the Kazakh Academy of Sports and Tourism.



Photo: qazathletics.kz

