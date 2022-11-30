Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Oligarchs must compensate for damages when handing over TPPs to state ownership

30 November 2022, 13:59
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oligarch Alexander Klebanov, the owner of Ekibastuz Thermal Power Plant, and a number of energy assets of Kazakhstan, says he is ready to sell TPP to the state for «one tenge», Kazinform reports.

According to Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov, two days ago this issue was raised at a meeting of the Ekibastuz administration in presence of Mr. Klebanov.

«Alexander Klebanov says he is ready to hand over the Ekibastuz TPP to the state ownership for one tenge. We said that he, as the owner of the plant, must pay for dilapidated heating networks as well as to compensate for moral damage of the residents,» Yerlan Sairov said answering journalists’ questions.

«I believe that this issue will be discussed at the level of the Government,» he added.

In his words, the majority of the thermal power plants is privately owned by oligarchs. «We believe that oligarchic groups, and namely oligarchs must bear more responsibility both for the fate of residents and for the condition of the TPPs,» he stressed.

On November 28, state of emergency was announced in Ekibastuz town of Pavlodar region after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant. The accident occurred on the night of November 27 when temperatures dropped below -25°C.


