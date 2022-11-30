Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Oligarchs must compensate for damages when handing over TPPs to state ownership - Majilis deputy

30 November 2022, 13:59
Oligarchs must compensate for damages when handing over TPPs to state ownership - Majilis deputy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oligarch Alexander Klebanov, the owner of Ekibastuz Thermal Power Plant, and a number of energy assets of Kazakhstan, says he is ready to sell TPP to the state for «one tenge», Kazinform reports.

According to Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov, two days ago this issue was raised at a meeting of the Ekibastuz administration in presence of Mr. Klebanov.

«Alexander Klebanov says he is ready to hand over the Ekibastuz TPP to the state ownership for one tenge. We said that he, as the owner of the plant, must pay for dilapidated heating networks as well as to compensate for moral damage of the residents,» Yerlan Sairov said answering journalists’ questions.

«I believe that this issue will be discussed at the level of the Government,» he added.

In his words, the majority of the thermal power plants is privately owned by oligarchs. «We believe that oligarchic groups, and namely oligarchs must bear more responsibility both for the fate of residents and for the condition of the TPPs,» he stressed.

On November 28, state of emergency was announced in Ekibastuz town of Pavlodar region after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant. The accident occurred on the night of November 27 when temperatures dropped below -25°C.


Теги:
Related news
Eugene Onegin to take the stage at Astana Opera
33 apartment blocks, school left unheated in Rudnyi town of Kostanay region
Gianmarco Garofoli to join Astana Qazaqstan Team
Read also
Tokayev meets with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann
Kazakhstan’s Goliath selected for Golden Globe Awards long-list
David Charlin to represent Kazakhstan at Junior Eurovision 2022 in Armenia
3 Kazakhstanis vied at Kontiolahti Biathlon World Cup 2022
Kazakhstan faces rising shortage of mid-level skilled workers
33 apartment blocks, school left unheated in Rudnyi town of Kostanay region
Gianmarco Garofoli to join Astana Qazaqstan Team
Eugene Onegin to take the stage at Astana Opera
News Partner
Popular
1 Oligarchs must compensate for damages when handing over TPPs to state ownership - Majilis deputy
2 SPM-2 ready to operate at CPC marine terminal
3 Daily COVID-19 count in Kazakhstan surges to 144
4 Eugene Onegin to take the stage at Astana Opera
5 David Charlin to represent Kazakhstan at Junior Eurovision 2022 in Armenia

News