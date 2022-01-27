Olga Perepechina named new Vice Speaker of Senate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Olga Perepechina has been named new Vice Chairwoman of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Olga Perepechina was born on August 23, 1967, graduated from the Kurgansk Agricultural Institute.

From October 17 to the present time, she worked as Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, 6th convocation, for North Kazakhstan region.

Notably, by order of the Head of State Nurlan Abdirov was relieved of his duties as senator due to his appointment to the post of Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission.



