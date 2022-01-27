Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Olga Perepechina named new Vice Speaker of Senate

    27 January 2022, 11:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Olga Perepechina has been named new Vice Chairwoman of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Olga Perepechina was born on August 23, 1967, graduated from the Kurgansk Agricultural Institute.

    From October 17 to the present time, she worked as Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, 6th convocation, for North Kazakhstan region.

    Notably, by order of the Head of State Nurlan Abdirov was relieved of his duties as senator due to his appointment to the post of Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Senate Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    UK names Elan Closs Stephens acting chair of BBC after Richard Sharp's resignation
    US House passes debt ceiling bill, averting crisis
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP