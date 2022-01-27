Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Olga Perepechina named new Vice Speaker of Senate

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 January 2022, 11:46
Olga Perepechina named new Vice Speaker of Senate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Olga Perepechina has been named new Vice Chairwoman of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Olga Perepechina was born on August 23, 1967, graduated from the Kurgansk Agricultural Institute.

From October 17 to the present time, she worked as Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, 6th convocation, for North Kazakhstan region.

Notably, by order of the Head of State Nurlan Abdirov was relieved of his duties as senator due to his appointment to the post of Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission.


Senate   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11