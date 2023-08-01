Okinawa braces for powerful typhoon, flights canceled

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Okinawa on Tuesday braced for a powerful and large typhoon, expected to reach Japan's southern island prefecture the following day, forcing the cancellation of all flights from the capital as the weather agency warned of strong winds and storm tides, Kyodo reports.

The city office in the Okinawan prefectural capital of Naha also urged around 315,700 people to evacuate due to the approaching typhoon.

Typhoon Khanun has halted flights scheduled to depart from and arrive at Okinawa's Naha Airport on Tuesday, according to the airport operator. Some airlines have decided to cancel their flights for Wednesday as well.

As the typhoon is expected to slow down in the East China Sea, the weather will likely remain stormy beyond Wednesday in Okinawa and Amami-Oshima Island in southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

As of 5 p.m., the typhoon was moving in a west-northwestern direction in an area south-southeast of Naha at a speed of around 15 kilometers per hour with an atmospheric pressure of 930 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 252 kph.

The agency has asked people in Okinawa to remain vigilant against mudslides and flooding and urged them to stay indoors.