Oil workers discover ancient tomb near Aktau

28 November 2022, 14:27

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Oil workers from the Dunga oilfield located in Tupkaragan district of Mangystau region discovered an ancient tomb, Kazinform has learned from lada.kz.

The tomb is now taped off. It is located 30-40km away from Aktau-Fort-Shevchenko highway, towards the Caspian Sea.

«We hope the tomb will be helpful for the archaeologists in their research activities,» the workers say.