Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Oil up as coronavirus cases slow to support demand

    12 February 2020, 14:16

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Crude oil prices were up on Wednesday as new coronavirus cases have slowed in China, easing worries and supporting oil demand.

    International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $55.02 per barrel at 0641 GMT for a 1.4% increase after ending the previous session at $54.26 a barrel, Anadolu Agency reports.

    American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $50.62 a barrel at the same time for a 1% gain after closing Tuesday at $50.12 per barrel.

    The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has increased to 1,114, from 1,017 the previous day, according to the country’s National Health Commission on Wednesday.

    The number of new cases at 97 marked the slowest growth rate since Jan. 31, according to the commission's data.

    The decline in new cases has forged investor optimism that crude demand in the world's second biggest oil consumer could rebound while limiting the virus' impact in Asian countries and the global economy.

    In addition, hopes of OPEC extending or deepening its crude production cut at the beginning of March also supports oil prices.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    QazaqGaz to present its new gas industry development strategy
    Samruk Kazyna and CNPC to develop 4 large oil and gas projects
    OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d throughout 2024
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    3 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar