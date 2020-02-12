Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Oil up as coronavirus cases slow to support demand

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 February 2020, 14:16
Oil up as coronavirus cases slow to support demand

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Crude oil prices were up on Wednesday as new coronavirus cases have slowed in China, easing worries and supporting oil demand.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $55.02 per barrel at 0641 GMT for a 1.4% increase after ending the previous session at $54.26 a barrel, Anadolu Agency reports.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $50.62 a barrel at the same time for a 1% gain after closing Tuesday at $50.12 per barrel.

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has increased to 1,114, from 1,017 the previous day, according to the country’s National Health Commission on Wednesday.

The number of new cases at 97 marked the slowest growth rate since Jan. 31, according to the commission's data.

The decline in new cases has forged investor optimism that crude demand in the world's second biggest oil consumer could rebound while limiting the virus' impact in Asian countries and the global economy.

In addition, hopes of OPEC extending or deepening its crude production cut at the beginning of March also supports oil prices.


Oil & Gas  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region